SLO County Fire Department to Focus on Battery Safety for Fire Prevention Week

Below is a press release from the SLO County Fire Department reminding the community to be cautious of lithium-ion batteries during Fire Prevention Week

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Fire Prevention Week (October 5–11, 2025) is here, and the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department is urging the community to take steps to protect their homes and families from the growing risk of lithium-ion battery fires.

Lithium-ion batteries are found in most of the electronics we use every day, including phones, laptops, power tools, e-bikes, scooters, and more. These small but powerful batteries store a large amount of energy in a compact space. If damaged, overcharged, or improperly used, they can overheat, catch fire, or even explode.

“Simple steps like charging devices on a hard surface, unplugging them once fully charged, and buying only certified products can make a big difference,” said CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo PIO Ryan Grebe. “Being proactive now is key to preventing dangerous battery fires later.”

Lithium-Ion Battery Safety Tips:

Buy only products with recognized safety marks such as UL, ETL, or CSA.

Use the original charging cable provided by the manufacturer.

Always follow manufacturer instructions.

Charge on a hard, flat surface—never on beds, couches, or under pillows.

Unplug devices or remove the battery once fully charged.

Stop using the battery if you notice odor, heat, swelling, discoloration, or odd noises.

Dispose of batteries properly—never in household trash or recycling bins. Visit

www.call2recycle.org to find a safe disposal site near you.

The San Luis Obispo County Fire Department invites you to join us, along with many other participants, at the SLO Downtown Farmers Market from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. to learn more.

To learn more about Fire Prevention Week, visit: www.nfpa.org/events/fire-prevention-week