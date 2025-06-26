SLO County Provides Summer Heat and Fourth of July Safety Tips for your Pet

Below is a press release from County of San Luis Obispo, Animal Services Division regarding Summer Safety and Fourth of July tips for your pet.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – As the temperature rises and the community starts to prepare for 4th of July celebrations, San Luis Obispo County Animal Services asks pet owners to be aware of potential dangers for their pets and learn how to keep their furry friends safe from high temperatures and fireworks noise.



“Every year, we see pets affected by panic due to fireworks and the dual threat of summer heat,” said Dr. Eric Anderson, County Animal Services Manager. “By preparing ahead and making small adjustments, pet owners can make a significant difference in their pets' comfort and safety.”

Safety Recommendations for 4th of July:

Create a Safe Indoor Space – Confine pets in a quiet, secure area during fireworks. Play calming music or white noise and stay nearby to reassure them. Keep Fireworks Far from Pets – Even curious or seemingly brave pets can become frightened or injured. Observe all fireworks from a safe distance. Walk and Exercise Early – A well-exercised pet tends to be calmer. Get their energy out before the festivities begin. Double-Check Your Home – Ensure all doors, windows, and pet exits are secured to prevent escape. Clean Up After Fireworks – Leftover debris can be toxic or cause choking if ingested. Update Identification – Microchips and tags should have your current contact info. This simple step is vital for pet recovery. Lost Pet Protocol – Check the Animal Services website for found pets listings and report missing animals or call the lost pet hotline at 805-781-4407. Severe firework anxiety? Some pets that are highly agitated by fireworks may need sedation. Those pet owners should contact their vet to discuss whether a sedative should be prescribed.

“We strongly recommend microchipping—it’s often the only way lost pets are returned home,” said Dr. Anderson. “Summer should be fun for the whole family, including our animals and with a little planning, we can prevent emergencies and keep tails wagging all summer long.”

Heat Safety Recommendations for Pets: