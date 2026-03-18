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“Hall of Flowers” brings budding cannabis businesses to Ventura

Hall of Flowers Trade Show in Ventura brings budding cannabis businesses together
Hall of Flowers 2026 cannabis trade show in Ventura helps industry grow
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today at 11:06 am
Published 8:35 pm

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) A cannabis trade show called "Hall of Flowers" is underway.

The show is taking place at the Ventura County fairgrounds.

It has a festival vibe.

Industry insiders get a chance to listen to panel discussions.

They are also invited to sample things to eat, drink and smoke.

There are exhibitor booths indoors and outdoors throughout the fairgrounds.

Companies from the Central Coast are taking part, too.

Raw Garden Marketing Vice President Bill Boland grew up when marijuana was illegal.

Now he is helping the industry grow.

"The amazing thing is brand Raw Garden is so driven towards clean cannabis, " said Boland, " They are really pushing this clean cannabis movement and providing a clean product for people to enjoy so that is really exciting, I am glad to see that in the Industry."

Hall of Flowers continues on Thursday, March 19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are intended for people who work in the cannabis Industry.

For more information visit https://hallofflowers.com

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Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

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