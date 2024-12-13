Alissa Orozco

Alissa is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12

Alissa joined the team in September 2024 after graduating from the University of California, Santa Barbara with a B.A. in English Literature and Professional Editing.

Alissa was born in Bakersfield, California in a Mexican-Guatemalan household where Univision and Telemundo constantly played in the background.

Alissa began her journalism career in Santa Barbara covering community events for The Daily Nexus and Noozhawk, and editing graduate students' theses. In Summer 2023, Alissa reported abroad in Berlin covering German Immigration Laws.

Alissa's passion for journalism comes from her insufferable nosiness and love for the community.

When Alissa's not at work or writing, you can most likely find her with her headphones on listening to music.