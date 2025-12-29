Charitable Giving Strong in 2025 Despite Economic Challenges

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Close community caring has been driving some specific charitable donations in 2025.

Across the country there have been needs, from the fire relief in Los Angeles County to GoFundMe requests throughout communities in the U.S. for an immediate issue.

Santa Barbara's charity donations, as with other communities, have been a concern with cuts in personal income or rising inflation costs for many families. There have also been many non-profits finding their budgets short with federal financial reductions being announced throughout the year.

For the Unity Shoppe, the recent Unity telethon was a windfall of donations reaching $700,000.

CEO Angela Bevan-Miller has been emotionally appreciative for the contributions.

“The generosity of our community is the reason thousands of families will not face hunger. Because people showed up, gave boldly, and believed in this mission, Unity Shoppe has the resources to keep our community fed as we move into 2026. This support is more than financial, it is life changing,” she said.

At the end of the year, many people are putting money into a charity for tax benefits. There is a new charitable deduction of up to $1,000 for individuals and $2,000 for married couples.

A survey by the Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows about half of those who donate are done for the year. About 20% have donated and still plan to do a little more before the end of the year.

In their Year in Help report, the cities of Santa Barbara and Ventura made GoFundMe’s “Most Generous Places” List for 2025.

