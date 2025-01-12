ShelterBox USA delivers essential items to fire survivors

SUMMERLAND, Calif.-Santa Barbara County based ShelterBox is helping fire survivors.

They dropped off thermal blankets, solar lights and more to people in Pasadena impacted by the Eaton Fire.

ShelterBox volunteer Grant Dyruff filled his own pickup truck with the items from the ShelterBox campus in Summerland and drove 200 miles round-trip to make the delivery over the weekend.

"The thermal blankets were one of the big things and then there is no power over there because everything in Altadena was all above ground, so the power grid is gone, so when it is nighttime they can't see anything ,so the solar lights were fairly crucial," said Dyruff.

Dyruff said some people are staying in their cars.

Eric Williams, who was born and raised in the area, lost his family home he bought in 1973.

While his wife and family is staying elsewhere he is staying in Pasadena with their dog.

"The whole street burnt down, I appreciate what you are going out here , these blankets, these lights are really gonna help out," said Williams.

A ShelterBox volunteer ambassador and Rotary Club member lost his home, too.

"Tuesday morning my house burned down to the ground and everything was lost due to the Eaton Fiure, I would never in a million years expect to be a victim, but now I am and I really feel for people who have experienced that," said Rene Amy.

Amy said he now knows what the worst day of ones life feels like.

"I got to say, and it is hard to talk straight about it, that the best thing about all of this is seeing people come together and helping each other," said Amy, " and ShelterBox has done this locally but they do it everywhere."

ShelterBoxUSA will continue to help survivors in the wake of local fires.

For donation information visit, https://www.shelterboxusa.org