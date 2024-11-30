St. Vincent’s celebrates 14th Fashion Show & Luncheon

MONTECITO, Calif.-St. Vincent's 14 annual Fashion Show & Luncheon filled the ballroom at the Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito on Saturday.

Emcee Drew Wakefield called it a day to make a difference.

"What an opportunity today to be able to sew financial seed, right here in St. Vicent's Santa Barbara, the longest reigning active charity nonprofit since 1858 in the greater Santa Barbara, 805 community, all those that are less fortunate than most of us. "said Wakefield.

The fundraiser began with a silent auction featuring holiday and seasonal gift baskets and a raffle that included a barbie, an air fryer and a giant candle.

Volunteers included students from Bishop Diego High School who earned community service credits.

The fashion show featured adult and children modeling outfits presented by LOU of Los Olivos and Wildflower Women.

All the proceeds go to St. Vincent's Family Strengthening Program.

Maria Gonzalez served as guest speaker.

She escaped an abusive relationship and is now in law school and won custody of her son who modeled in the fashion show.

"I am proud to say that the cycle has been broken and I can't forget about my own mental health, I can't remember the last time that I had a crying spell and I am talking about the ones where you can't breath and you have snot running down your face, yes, I have not had one of those recently," said Gonzalez.

St. Vincent's also honored gift basket creators and sponsors Claudio Lash and Pat Lupo with the announcement of a namesake garden.

Wakefield encouraged everyone to adopt a family by donating to the services designed to support mothers and children at st Vincent's in Santa Barbara.

Sponsors included American Riviera Bank, Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indian Foundations, Emma Rose Flowers, Newcomers for volunteering and Rosewood Miramar Beach.

Member of the public are also invited to St. Vincents on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 5 and 6th for "A Handmade Crafts & Jewelry Winter Sale" will be held at St. Vincent's from 10 a.m. to 6 P.M.

For more information visit https://www.stvincents-sb.org