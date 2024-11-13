Skip to Content
Operation Christmas Angel delivers gifts to kids in San Luis Obispo County

Published 5:58 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Local businesses are partnering with the San Luis Obispo County Probation Department to collect and deliver gifts to kids this holiday season. We spoke with Martin Meraz about Operation Christmas Angel.

Four SLO County businesses have put up Christmas trees adorned with wish lists from kids. Customers can help purchase those items and probation department workers deliver the presents. Watch the video to learn more.

Scott Hennessee

Scott Hennessee

