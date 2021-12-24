Adam’s Angels ready for ‘to-go’ holiday meals for Christmas

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The COVID concerns sweeping the nation will not slow the generosity of the Adam's Angels non-profit in Santa Barbara.

The Christmas day sit down lunch for those in need at the Veteran's Memorial Building has been turned into a "to-go" event.

Those arriving will be receiving a complete meal to take with them.

Afterwards, the volunteers will take more meals out to the community where some people may be living in camps, cars or parks.

The event is a united effort with Adam's Angels, the Santa Barbara Agriculture and Farm Eduction Foundation and the County of Santa Barbara.

A nearly similar event on Thanksgiving was a sit down meal, served by volunteers. There was also live music.

On Christmas, even with the food distribution in a hand out mode, organizers say there may still be some pop up musicians.

Adam's Angels has a weekly distribution of food, clothing and necessities for those in need in Santa Barbara. It takes place Thursday afternoon in Alameda Park downtown.