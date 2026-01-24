9 everyday things tourists do that are accidents waiting to happen

Danita Delimont // Shutterstock

Tourists often move through American cities, beaches, and national parks with a sense of ease, soaking in places locals know can change quickly. Residents in major destinations say many of the mishaps they witness don’t stem from thrill-seeking but from the everyday habits visitors bring with them: stepping into a busy street for a better angle, edging too close to wildlife, or venturing into water that looks calmer than it is. These routines, familiar at home, can become far riskier in unfamiliar surroundings where the environment, traffic patterns, and local norms differ sharply from what travelers expect.

To better understand the behaviors that communities warn about, this analysis examines these details to highlight the everyday habits most often linked to tourist mishaps.

1. Running into the street for photos in busy tourist corridors

New York City Department of Transportation data shows that crashes are concentrated in major tourist and commercial hubs, such as Manhattan. Recent analyses show that while Manhattan initially appears to have the highest rate of pedestrians (with 100,000 pedestrians who are killed or seriously injured, or KSI), this changes once its enormous daily influx of approximately 1.4 million commuters is taken into account. When adjusted for this population surge, Manhattan’s pedestrian KSI rate actually falls below those of Brooklyn and Queens and is below the citywide average.

Because Midtown and Lower Manhattan serve as the region’s two largest business districts, pedestrian safety in these areas affects far more than just Manhattan residents. In fact, 43% of pedestrians who lost their lives in Manhattan lived in another borough or outside New York City altogether. With the influx of tourists, transportation officials have repeatedly warned visitors that even slow-moving traffic can cause severe or fatal injuries.

2. Stopping abruptly on bike lanes or scooter paths

American cities with protected bike lanes have seen a sharp rise in collisions involving distracted visitors. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, micromobility injuries increased 21% from 2021 to 2022, with many incidents tied to crowded shared-lane environments. Stopping suddenly to take photos or check maps is one of the most common triggers.

3. Underestimating rip currents and strong surf

Beach destinations report that tourists frequently misjudge powerful ocean conditions. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data show that rip currents cause more than 100 deaths in the U.S. each year, making individuals unfamiliar with local beaches vulnerable. This happens because visitors often ignore posted surf warnings or swim outside lifeguarded areas.

4. Approaching wildlife too closely in national parks

Despite repeated advisories, park officials say many tourists attempt to get close-up photos of bison, elk, bears, and other wildlife. The National Park Service reports wildlife-related injuries, nearly all involving visitors crossing protective boundaries or ignoring distance guidelines.

5. Driving mountain or desert roads without understanding the local terrain

Tourists often rent cars and set off on scenic drives without realizing the hazards of steep grades, narrow shoulders, or extreme temperatures. Car accidents occur on rural, mountainous roads due to misjudged speed and unfamiliar road curvature.

In a report from Fox 8 News, a serious crash happened near Yellowstone National Park in eastern Idaho involving a tour van and a pickup truck. The accident occurred on a busy highway that many visitors use to reach Yellowstone. Both vehicles caught fire after colliding. Seven people died, and several others were injured and taken to hospitals. The tour van was carrying a group that had been traveling to see Yellowstone’s natural attractions, which draw millions of visitors from around the world each year.

Officials say the crash highlights how dangerous some of the scenic roads leading to the park can be, especially for travelers unfamiliar with them. Investigators are still looking into exactly what caused the collision, including why the pickup truck crossed into the opposite lane of traffic.

6. Standing too close to train platforms or ignoring transit safety guidelines

At major transit hubs, safety markings and platform announcements are designed to keep riders clear of fast-moving trains. Yet visitors navigating unfamiliar stations may drift beyond those boundaries or step too close to the platform edge while checking signs or attempting to board. Transit officials routinely caution that trains can arrive with limited warning and that platform areas can become hazardous when riders crowd entry points or try to board after doors begin closing.

Public transportation agencies emphasize that staying behind marked lines, waiting for passengers to exit before approaching train doors, and avoiding sudden stops near platform edges are among the simplest ways to prevent injuries in busy stations. As rail systems experience heavier seasonal travel, agencies often increase signage and audio reminders to reinforce these basic safety practices.

7. Swimming in waterfalls or swift inland rivers

Waterfalls, rivers, and other natural swimming areas can appear calm at the surface, but conditions beneath the water often move faster or change more abruptly than visitors expect. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data show that natural bodies of water account for 40% of drownings in the United States, particularly among older children and adults. For children between 5 and 14, a significant portion of drowning deaths happen in lakes, rivers, and other outdoor water settings. Among teens and adults, most deadly and nonfatal drowning incidents also occur in open or natural water rather than in pools.

Safety officials remind that life jackets remain one of the strongest protections for anyone recreating in natural water. Coast Guard-approved vests that fit properly and are fully secured are recommended for both swimming and boating.

8. Ignoring heat advisories during outdoor attractions

Tourists may push through theme parks, hikes, rooftops, or long outdoor queues without accounting for regional heat. NOAA reported nearly 1,200 heat-related deaths in 2023, and local emergency departments noted spikes in heat exhaustion cases during the summer. Community health officials say dehydration and a lack of awareness about shade are the primary risk factors.

9. Wearing unsafe or inappropriate footwear for the terrain

In popular hiking locations and historic districts with uneven surfaces, improper footwear consistently contributes to falls. Tourist areas that feature natural trails, steep paths, or historic walkways often include surfaces that are irregular, slippery, or sharply inclined. Footwear that lacks traction or support can make it easier to lose balance on such terrain.

Simple choices like wearing closed-toe footwear with grip, securing laces, and avoiding styles that shift while walking can help reduce the likelihood of slips and missteps, particularly in areas that see heavy foot traffic or sudden changes in elevation.

How residents see the broader trend

Across the country, destination communities share a common theme: Most tourist accidents occur not from extreme activities but from mundane moments, such as misreading a sign or assuming conditions are safer than they are. Local safety officials say visitor education, infrastructure design, and clearer warnings help, but awareness remains the most consistent line of defense as travel volumes continue to rise.

