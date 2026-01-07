Recent Rain Disrupts Travel Plans for Train Passengers

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - A major washout on the Gaviota coast from recent rains has put the brakes on AMTRAK and Union Pacific trains.

The Amtrak Alerts message to passengers went out Tuesday and reads:

Temporary Track Closure January 6 Due to weather-related track damage, Pacific Surfliner service between Goleta Station and San Luis Obispo station is temporarily suspended. Amtrak Connection buses offer riders an alternative route to Santa Barbara station while Union Pacific repairs the rails and ensures passenger safety. More updates to come.

The area was hit hard with rain Saturday causing mudslides and a full freeway shutdown in the same general area.

A Union Pacific heavy equipment operator on the tracks Tuesday lost control of his machinery in the area of the landslide and failing track site. The driver was not seriously hurt but taken to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara by AMR.

The tracks were immediately closed. Passengers onboard a train were delayed and eventually rerouted back to a station to get on a bus to Santa Barbara.

From there, those going south could continue.

One passenger said in all it was an eight-hour delay for his day.

