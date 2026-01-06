Excavator operator has minor injuries from fall after ground beneath equipment gave way

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – An excavator operator suffered minor injuries after erosion caused the construction equipment and the man operating it to fall ten feet along the railroad tracks near the intersection of Highway 101 and Arroyo Quemada Lane.

Around 7:47 a.m. Tuesday, first responders were called to a medical emergency alongside the railroad tracks stated the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

A man was working to clear debris off of storm-damaged tracks that are closed to rail traffic using an excavator when the ground beneath him gave way and the heavy equipment and its operator fell about ten feet detailed the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Image courtesy of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the operator suffered minor injuries after the erosion event, climbed out of the excavator, and hiked back to the railroad tracks where medical responders were able to evaluate his condition.

The man was transported by ground ambulance to Cottage Hospital for further medical treatment added the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.