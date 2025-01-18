SLO County Airport celebrate record breaking passenger total

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The SLO County Airport (SBP) announced its largest annual passenger count in 2024 with nearly 747,000 people going through the facility last year.

Below is a press release on the announcement:

The SLO County Airport (SBP) is proud to announce its largest annual passenger count to date, with 746,764 travelers passing through the airport in Calendar Year 2024. This milestone represents a remarkable 13% increase compared to the prior year total of 660,745 passengers.

This record-breaking achievement highlights the airport’s growing role as a vital transportation hub for the Central Coast, providing convenient and efficient air travel options for both residents and visitors. The increase reflects ongoing partnerships with airlines, expanded flight options, upgauging of aircraft, and the community’s support for local air service.

“Achieving this milestone is a reflection of the incredible teamwork and dedication of everyone who makes SBP thrive,” said Courtney Johnson, Director of Airports. “Whether it’s the airport team who go above and beyond every day, our airline partners, or the guests who trust us with their journeys- this growth wouldn’t be possible without each of you. Thank you for being part of our mission to provide an exceptional air travel experience and for your unwavering support of local air service.”

SBP has continually invested in improving its facilities and services to meet the needs of its growing passenger base. As the airport moves forward, it remains committed to sustainability, innovation, and fostering strong relationships with its community and stakeholders.

For more information about SBP, including flight schedules and upcoming initiatives, visit www.sloairport.com.

SLO Airport