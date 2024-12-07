Mammoth Mountain slopes are calling

MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif.- A portion of the John Muir quote "The Mountains are calling and I must go," welcomes visitors to Mammoth Lakes.

Once on the mountain, Mammoth's mascot Woolly is likely to welcome visitors, too.

Between runs Woolly high fives, poses for pictures, and gives out stickers.

Woolly may be a little hot in all that brown fluffy fur on recent sunny days when some people cast off their jackets.

“Honestly this is one of the best early Decembers that we have had, the snow pack is 39 inches, but it is 45 degrees out," said snowboarder Nate Coleman, "I took off all my layers and now I am just rocking the T."

People from all over the world learn to ski in Mammoth.

Ivonne Lucas of Guatemala taught her daughter how to ski while her husband took care of their sleeping son.

"We came to have our winter vacation and we are super excited," said Lucas, " This is our first time here and also her first time trying to ski."

As the season gets underway, visitors may see ski patrol and other employees finishing their training days.

Lift operators are helping people get used to boarding the newest Dopplemayr detachable high-speed six pack.

“They are going to this one more than chair eleven, chair six," said lift op trainee Freddie Brown "It is the main one on the mountain they love this one at Main Lodge”

After getting some runs in, it's nice to enjoy the views from the gondola and chairs

One of the best kept secrets is skiing and snowboarding midweek when the lines are the shortest.

People watching is also fun.

Bride-to-be Elizabeth Nguyen snowboarded down the mountain with a veil flowing beneath her helmet.

Nguyen helped her fiance, Anthony Thai of Huntington Beach, straighten out a sash that reads "Groom-To-Be."

They said they love the mountains and wanted to have their bachelor and bachelorette parties with friends during their trip to Mammoth.

"Can't ask for a better day, said Nguyen.

They plan to tie the knot before the New Year.

They will also enjoy apres-sking, meaning activities following their day on the slopes.

Your News Channel will have more on Mammoth this weekend.