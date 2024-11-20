Holiday travel season takes off

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Thanksgiving guests are expected to arrive earlier and stay later than usual this year.

That may be something to be thankful for this holiday season.

Greg Pantages of Santa Barbara likes the idea.

He said his daughter will be traveling from Camarillo to see him.

The Automobile Club of Southern California, also known as AAA and the Auto Club expects it to be the busiest travel season on record with more than 6.5 million residents traveling far from home.

That's a three percent jump from last year.

About 80 million people in the United States will be traveling.

That is up more than two percent from this time last year.

"I tell my loved ones that; number one- lets make sure your car is in working order, that the tires have enough air pressure in them, you check the oil, all of those things, " Branch Manager Chris Olvera, "Most travelers this holiday season are going to be traveling over 50 miles from home and that means by planes, trains and by automobiles, so make sure your car in in working order and you had it checked out and taken it in for a service recently. Have enough air in them all of those things."

Stephen Michrina said he is heading to Tucson early and will return after the holiday rush.

He loves taking the train from Santa Barbara.

Barry Dell of Santa Barbara prefers train travel, too.

Those traveling by train may avoid driving in bad weather that is in the forecast.

Those boarding planes should arrive at least 2 hours early for domestic flights and reserve parking in advance.

The busiest times to avoid on most roads will be the Tuesday before Thanksgiving day from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

It may be a good time to be thankful for the extra staffing assisting travelers this holiday season.

AAA is projecting the busiest Thanksgiving travel period on record.

Drivers will pay less than last year at the pumps.

The average prices at the pumps in most metro areas is about $4.50 a gallon.

To find the lowest prices near you visit the AAA Mobile app, or gasprices.aaa.com

AAA booking data shows the most popular destinations include the Central Coast, San Diego, Las Vegas, the Grand Canyon, Disneyland and national parks in California.

Mexico is the top cruise destination locally, and Hawaii is the top air destination.

Thanks to AAA drivers, especially those with electric cars, won't find themselves stranded.

AAA expects to respond to more than 140,000 calls for help in California over the Thanksgiving holiday travel period.

For more information visit AAA.com/AAR

For this forecast, the Thanksgiving holiday travel period is defined as the seven-day period from Tuesday, November 26 to Monday, December 2. This is the first year the Thanksgiving forecast is a longer timeframe to include the Tuesday before the holiday and the Monday after. Historically, AAA only looked at Wednesday through Sunday.

