Annual SLO County tourism report shows strong numbers over the past year

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – An annual report released by Visit SLO CAL, San Luis Obispo County's official tourism marketing and management organization, shows travel numbers from the past year continue to remain strong.

According to Visit SLO CAL, tourism reached $2.32 billion in direct travel spending in 2023, representing a slight increase from 2022 when spending hit $2.15 billion.

Visit SLO CAL also reported 2023 transient occupancy tax (TOT) revenue generated $60.1 million, helping fill local government coffers.

In addition, the travel industry workforce reached nearly 23,000, marking a 2% increase from the previous year.

"The economic impact of travel spending in SLO CAL, it put it in a way that's relatable, is each resident would need to spend, an additional $20,000-plus to have the same economic impact for the region," said Lisa Marie Belsanti, Visit SLO CAL Vice President of Communications. "Travel and tourism is part of the economic lifeblood of the region. It impacts almost every sector, lodging, restaurants, attractions, retail, everything funnels through that and creates this benefit to SLO CAL residents."

Other key metrics for 2023 released by Visit SLO CAL include, $207 million generated in state and local taxes, tourism representing 10.66% of the total countywide gross domestic product (GDP) and total industry earnings hitting $912 million.

"We are thrilled to highlight the positive impact of tourism in SLO CAL," said Cathy Cartier, Interim President & CEO of Visit SLO CAL. "Tourism stands as the second-largest economic driver in SLO CAL, following agriculture, and plays a pivotal role in enabling success across all industries by fostering sales growth and innovation, supporting education and facilitating operations that power our economy, nation and community."

The release of the annual financial report coincides with U.S. Travel Association’s National Travel and Tourism Week and with California Tourism Month.

"Tourism in SLO CAL strengthens local businesses, contributes to community preservation and creates thousands of jobs. We are pleased with the consistent performance of tourism in visitor spending in SLO CAL."