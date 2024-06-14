Heat wave, strong winds and high surf Saturday, Father’s Day Weekend

Additional warming continues Saturday. Gusty and possibly damaging winds are expected across portions of Santa Barbara County and Ventura County. Max temps could even get close to 100 degrees in the foothills around Santa Barbara, with highs in the 90s possibly down to the beaches.

The Santa Barbara South Coast and the Santa Ynez Valley Mountains have a Heat Advisory going in effect 9am Saturday until 8pm Sunday with temperatures between 90-100 expected Saturday, a few degrees lower Sunday.

For the same areas listed above, a Wind Advisory is in effect until 6pm Saturday with gusts up to 45 mph and High Wind Warning goes in effect for those same areas from 6pm Saturday until 11am Sunday with gusts up to 60 mph.

An additional High Wind Warning is in effect for Ventura County Mountains until 11am Sunday with gusts up to 65 mph. An additional Wind Advisory also goes in effect for Santa Barbara County Mountains from 6pm Saturday to 11am Sunday with gusts up to 60 mph.

A Beach Hazard statement is in effect through Monday night for San Luis Obispo County and Central Coast Beaches with waves up to 9 feet expected. A High Surf Advisory is in effect until 7pm Monday with waves up to 8 feet for Ventura County Beaches.

Some cooling is likely Sunday, with further cooling Monday and more clouds. Another warming trend is expected Tuesday through Thursday.