Spartan obstacle course race expected to draw thousands this weekend, boost SLO County tourism

SANTA MARGARITA, Calif. – This weekend's upcoming Spartan obstacle course race in Santa Margarita is expected to boost San Luis Obispo County tourism over the next several days.

Spartan is an organization that holds races throughout the world, which include a number of physically challenging obstacles of varying lengths.

This weekend's race marks the fourth straight year Spartan has held a multi-day race at Santa Margarita Ranch.

According to Spartan organizers, this year's race is projected to attract about 9,000 people over the weekend on Nov. 4-5.

Visit SLO CAL, which serves as San Luis Obispo County's non-profit destination marketing and management organization, indicates a significant portion of those people will travel from outside the county to either participate or attend the race.

The large number of people traveling to San Luis Obispo County will create a positive impact for the local tourism industry.

Area hotels, restaurants, gas stations, shops and other businesses stand to benefit from the Spartan race this weekend.

