Two men have died following a Wednesday evening collision in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Two men died and another woman was transported with non-life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Beach and Pismo Wednesday evening.

On Wednesday, May 15, around 9:30 p.m., officers with the San Luis Obispo Police Department responded to multiple 9-1-1 calls about a multiple-vehicle collision at the intersection of Beach and Pismo stated San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Arriving officers discovered a two-vehicle collision with debris strewn across most of the block between Pismo and Buchon Streets as well as two men who had been ejected from their vehicles detailed San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Both of those men and a woman from one of the involved vehicles were all transported from the scene for further medical treatment explained the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

According to the San Luis Obispo Police Department, an initial investigation revealed that three men were in a vehicle traveling southbound on Beach Street at a high rate of speed when the vehicle failed to stop at the stop sign at Beach and Pismo Streets.

The vehicle struck a vehicle already in the intersection and traveling westbound on Pismo Street, causing the speeding vehicle to overturn multiple times during which two of the men were ejected from the vehicle detailed the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

San Luis Obispo Police Department stated the ejected two men were both later pronounced dead at the hospital. Their identities are currently being withheld pending notification of their next of kin.

The third man in the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt during the collision and survived with minor injuries explained the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the incident and the driver of the speeding vehicle is believed to have been one of the ejected men detailed the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

An adult woman from the second vehicle was transported from the scene with non-life-threatening injuries stated the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

This collision is currently under investigation by the Severe Collision Investigative Detail and anyone with information is asked to contact San Luis Obispo Police at 805-781-7312 using case reference number 240515083.