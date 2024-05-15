California Strawberry Festival crews prepare Ventura County Fairgrounds for busy weekend

VENTURA, Calif.-The Ventura County Fairgrounds, by the beach in Ventura, will soon be jam-packed with people who love strawberries.

Crews are busy putting up festival signs and booths in preparation for the 38th annual California Strawberry Festival this Saturday and Sunday.

The festival that got its start in Oxnard celebrated the area's top cash crop.

There will be dozens of festival booths selling everything from chocolate-covered strawberries to strawberry beer.

There will also be contests and places to build your own strawberry shortcakes.

Vendors take cash, so there will be ATMs at the fairgrounds.

Some of the money raised goes to nonprofits and scholarships for the children of local farm workers

Amtrak has a stop near the entrance.

There are also free shuttles to help people save on parking.

Tickets may be purchased at the gate.

For more information visit https://castrawberryfestival.org/buy-tickets/



