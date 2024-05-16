Steven Valencia sentenced to 25 years to life for 2020 attempted murder of his neighbor Thursday

SANTA PAULA, Calif. – Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced Thursday that Richard Steven Valencia was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the attempted murder of his neighbor in 2020.

Valencia pled guilty to the following four felony counts on Mar. 26, 2024:

PC 664/187(a)-Attempted Murder

PC 245(a)(2)-Assault with a Firearm

PC 29800(a)(1)-Own/Possess/Control of a Firearm by a Felon

PC 30305(a)(1)-Felon in Possession of Ammunition

Valencia also admitted to the following special allegations on Mar. 26, 2024:

PC 12022.53(d)-Personal and Intentional Discharge of a Firearm Resulting in Great Bodily Injury

PC 12022.5(a)(1)-Use of a Firearm

PC 667S3-Prior Strike 3

PC 667S2-Prior Strike 2

PC 667(a)(1)-Serious Felony Prior

PC 1170(h)(3)-Prior Serious or Violent Felony, Prison Eligibility

On Oct. 9, 2020, Valencia and his neighbor had a verbal argument in front of their Santa Paula apartment complex stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Valencia saw his neighbor walking in the area later that same day and confronted him, but this time, Valencia removed a firearm from his pocket and pointed it at his neighbor's face.

As the argument continued, Valencia fired two shots, hitting the neighbor in the face and neck, before fleeing the scene stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The incident was captured on surveillance video detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The neighbor was transported to Ventura County Medical Center and eventually Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital where he survived the shooting, but was paralyzed from the neck down explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Valencia was arrested on Oct. 11, 2020 by the Santa Paula Police Department stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

"The crime was senseless and had a tragic outcome," said Deputy District Attorney Sean Alexander, who prosecuted the case. "Fortunately, he will no longer be able to victimize members of our community."