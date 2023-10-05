‘State of SLO County tourism’ delivered at San Luis Obispo travel summit

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The state of the San Luis Obispo County tourism industry is set to be delivered Thursday afternoon at the 2023 Destination Summit in San Luis Obispo.

The event is being held at Embassy Suites by Visit SLOCAL, the county's non-profit destination marketing and management organization.

During the course of the afternoon, local travel industry leaders and stakeholders will receive an update on national, state and local trends and metrics, as well as what to expect with tourism moving forward.

Visit SLOCAL President/CEO Chuck Davison will lead off the summit by speaking about the current state of tourism in the county, which is coming off a record-breaking year.

In 2022, 7.4 million travelers visited the county, helping produce $2.15 billion in travel-related spending, a 13.8% increase from the previous year, and a 6% increase from the previous high in 2019.

