Amtrak Pacific Surfliner to adjust services around Thanksgiving holiday travel

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Amtrak announced Monday that it will temporarily adjust its Pacific Surfliner services to safely manage an expected increase in travelers around the Thanksgiving holiday.

The company said that travelers will need reservations to board Pacific Surfliner trains and connecting bus services between San Diego and San Luis Obispo from Wednesday, Nov. 23, through Monday, Nov. 28.

To book a ride, visit: www.pacificsurfliner.com/holiday.

Amtrak said additional train cars and shuttle buses will be used to increase the number of available seats, however, customers are strongly encouraged to plan ahead and book early to guarantee available tickets.

Another service adjustment is during the reservation period, the Rail 2 Rail program will be suspended – monthly Metrolink and COASTER passes will not be accepted on these dates, according to Amtrak.

Amtrak said monthly and 10-ride passes may still be used, but monthly pass or 10-trip ticket holders will be required to confirm each trip (train and date) in advance through the Amtrak RideReserve program when traveling between Nov. 23 to Nov. 28.

During this time, 10-Trip tickets can only be used by a single rider at a time, according to the company.

Amtrak provided the following tips to ensure a safe and smooth trip:

Cancel If You Need To: Pacific Surfliner tickets can be canceled with a full refund to original form of payment with no fees if canceled before departure.

Pacific Surfliner tickets can be canceled with a full refund to original form of payment with no fees if canceled before departure. Luggage: Bring two bags per passenger, measuring up to 28" x 22" x 11" and weighing 50 pounds or less, on board for free. Two personal items may also be brought on board. Checked baggage is not available at this time.

Bring two bags per passenger, measuring up to 28" x 22" x 11" and weighing 50 pounds or less, on board for free. Two personal items may also be brought on board. Checked baggage is not available at this time. Travel Off-Peak & Arrive Early: The busiest travel days are typically the Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday of Thanksgiving week. Morning trains typically have more availability than later trains. Customers are encouraged to arrive at the station 45 minutes before departure.

The busiest travel days are typically the Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday of Thanksgiving week. Morning trains typically have more availability than later trains. Customers are encouraged to arrive at the station 45 minutes before departure. See Something, Say Something: Report any suspicious activity or unattended items to an Amtrak employee or member of the Amtrak Police Department by calling 800-331-0008, calling 911, or sending a text message to APD11 from a smartphone, or to 27311 from a standard cell phone.

For more information, visit PacificSurfliner.com.