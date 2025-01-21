TikTok fans, critics and experts weigh in on its future

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The future of TikTok may not be bright and that has users worried.

Some Santa Barbara City College students including Sabrina Lopez and Mary Hixon said they use it to relax between more important tasks and they enjoy the short and to-the-point how-to videos.

"I feel like it is a little entertainment whenever you need it, like if I am bored," said Lopez.

"I watch a lot of cooking videos and like I like to work out so I watch a lot of tutorials," said Hixon.

Other students including Keene Colton wouldn't mind seeing people put down their phones and enjoy nature instead of technology.

Lisa Betz, who is visiting from German,agrees.

Some worry about China's access to their key strokes.

But creaters including Rivet Soro said it would hurt their bottom line.

Many earn a good portion of their income from TikTok.

Soro is known as RiRi's Tea on TikTok and covers entertainment stories on the app.

"For me as well as millions of other creators and business owners TikTok isn't just a fun app, it is our livelihood," said Soro.

The China-based owner ByteDance took the platform offline for about 12 hours over the weekend.

"Honestly it was very scary," said Soro," It is not just about losing followers or views it is about loving opportunities connections and for many of us the ability to pay our bills."

Nicholas Creel thinks TikToks return may be short lived.

The Associate Professor of Business Law at Georgia College and State University said executive orders are not he law.

"Don't get used to it, its probably not going to be around that much longer, yeah President Trump is going to go ahead and issue his executive orders giving him an extension for 75 days but the reality is have the legal authority to do that," said Creel.

Congress would have to take action.

"The law is what was passed by Congress and Congress has been very clear that this app is not going to be around," said Creel, " So, the second somebody challenges it, it is going to get tossed and we will probably see it go dark pretty soon."

He said courts are often slow to act, sothat will buy it users time.

"Go ahead enjoy it while it is here is not going to last," said Creel.

Your News Channel will have more on the politics of TikTok tonight on the news.