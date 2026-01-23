New review of studies finds children with ADHD are more likely to struggle with motor skills

GUNDAM_Ai // Shutterstock

ADHD is typically associated with symptoms like impulsivity, hyperactivity, and trouble with focus. But a recent review of studies strengthens our understanding that kids with ADHD may also struggle with motor skills. These are the skills that let people move, control, and coordinate movements in the body.

Understood shares what you need to know and how you can help your child.

What the study found

This review of studies was published in the Journal of Autism and Developmental Disorders in September. It reviewed 25 studies that included kids with ADHD and kids without.

Combined, the 25 studies included over 2,000 children between the ages of 5 and 14 years. Almost half of the children had ADHD, and the rest did not. It’s the first time a review compared motor skills in kids with ADHD and neurotypical children. This comparison allows us to better understand the unmet needs of kids with ADHD.

When researchers reviewed all the studies, they found that children with ADHD were more likely to have lower motor competence than their neurotypical peers. Motor competence is the ability to perform different motor skills effectively and efficiently.

The researchers found that kids with ADHD had a particularly hard time with certain motor skills. These included:

Fine motor control: Fine motor skills involve using the hands and fingers to make small movements.

Fine motor skills involve using the hands and fingers to make small movements. Manual dexterity: Manual dexterity is a type of fine motor skill used for gripping and moving objects with your hands.

Manual dexterity is a type of fine motor skill used for gripping and moving objects with your hands. Manual coordination: Similarly, manual coordination is the ability to use the hands and fingers effectively, along with hand-eye coordination.

Similarly, manual coordination is the ability to use the hands and fingers effectively, along with hand-eye coordination. Body coordination: Body coordination includes gross motor skills like running and jumping. It also includes balance, hand-eye coordination, and being able to use both sides of the body together.

Body coordination includes gross motor skills like running and jumping. It also includes balance, hand-eye coordination, and being able to use both sides of the body together. Locomotor skills: These skills allow you to move your body from place to place, such as running, jumping, or leaping.

These skills allow you to move your body from place to place, such as running, jumping, or leaping. Throwing and catching: The ability to throw and catch involves hand-eye coordination and other motor skills.

The researchers suggest that difficulties with these skills may be due in part to issues with motor planning. Motor planning is a skill that requires coordinating all the steps it takes to complete a physical task. Motor planning and coordination require executive function to complete. Executive function is the brain’s ability to plan, focus, remember instructions, and manage tasks to reach goals. These skills are frequently affected by ADHD.

Other research has come to similar conclusions. Researchers estimate that up to 50% of children with ADHD have problems with motor skills.

The study’s limitations

This review adds new information to our understanding of motor skill issues in kids with ADHD. But it’s important to keep in mind that it does have limitations.

First, the 25 studies in this review were not representative of the full ADHD community. For example, the studies reviewed included more boys than girls. ADHD shows up differently in girls than in boys. The same may be true of motor skill issues, especially because boys and girls have different bodies and genetics. Boys are also more likely to be encouraged to play sports compared to girls.

Not all of the studies in this review measured motor competence in the same way. The researchers accounted for this by grouping studies that used the same tests together. But it does make it more difficult to compare results and draw conclusions.

Many studies in this review also didn’t consider other factors that might explain why kids with ADHD struggle with their motor skills. For example, the studies didn’t take into account whether kids had dysgraphia, which makes handwriting difficult. Without taking these variables into account, the researchers may end up with false conclusions.

Why these results are important

Motor difficulties can have a significant impact on kids with ADHD. The researchers in this review highlighted that children with ADHD are less likely to be physically active compared to their neurotypical peers. This is likely due in part to problems with motor skills.

Physical activity matters for overall health. But physical activity also helps improve other ADHD symptoms. It makes it easier to pay attention, resist distractions, and adapt your thinking. Motor skill development is also tied to cognitive development. Motor competence, coordination, and planning all support executive functioning and attention span.

Motor competence also matters for academic performance. Being able to hold a pencil and write legibly can affect how well a child does at school.

Kids who struggle with skills like throwing, catching, jumping, and running may have a hard time keeping up in sports or other physical activities. They may end up being left out or feeling as if they are. This can lead to less physical activity and missed opportunities for social connection.

How to help kids with ADHD develop their motor skills

If your child struggles with their motor skills, there are things you can do to help.

1. Have your child’s motor skills tested.

Consider getting your child’s motor skills assessed. Motor skills can help improve your child’s development and well-being. It’s especially helpful to work on these skills early. We know that problems with motor skills can continue into adulthood.

2. Get your child moving.

Encourage your child to exercise. You can try activities like swimming or bike riding, which will help with balance and coordination. These types of exercises target gross motor skills, which help build the foundation for developing fine motor skills as well.

3. Consider medication.

Talk to your child’s doctor about medication for ADHD. Research suggests that kids with ADHD who take stimulants may experience improvements in their motor skills, as well as their other symptoms.

4. Talk to an occupational or physical therapist.

An occupational therapist can help your child work on their motor skills to complete tasks like:

Handwriting

Tying shoes

Cutting with scissors

Fastening clothing

A physical therapist can also help your child with larger movements, like balance and jumping.

With the right supports, it is possible to improve your child’s motor skills.

Summary

Kids with ADHD may be about 12 times more likely than other kids to have trouble with motor skills. Researchers found that kids with ADHD often have challenges with fine motor control, dexterity, coordination, and balance. This may be caused by differences in motor planning and executive function. The findings show how important it is to check the motor skills development of kids with ADHD. Early interventions, like physical activity, occupational therapy, and medication, may help improve motor skills and development.

This story was produced by Understood and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.