today at 11:32 am
Published 11:28 am

With forest trails closed, reopened Santa Barbara city trails offer picturesque options

Parma Park trails are open in Santa Barbara when others in the hills, damaged by storms, are closed.
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.   Since the January storms, the Los Padres National Forest has closed access points at trailheads but other options are open and popular.


The U.S. Forest service said the trails needed an assessment and repairs where they were damaged or covered with slides.


The City of Santa Barbara recently said many of its parks are open and that includes some with adventurous trails.


One of them is Parma Park off Stanwood Drive.


The open space has  panoramic views of the nearby hills, Montecito and the Pacific Ocean.


This park was caught up in the Tea Fire and the Thomas Fire but continues to thrive.

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

