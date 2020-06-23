Skater’s Point reopens in Santa Barbara

Outdoors

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The closure of Skater's Point in Santa Barbara is over as the tight COVID-19 rules are eased up.

The fences are down and skaters are returning.

The skateboard park is located east of Stearns Wharf in scenic setting near the bike path and waterfront on Cabrillo Boulevard.

Fencing went up in late March after signs announcing the site would be closed for health and safety reasons, were ignored.

Even with fences, some skateboarders hopped over on a regular basis to take a few rides.

Now, they are there in large numbers working on their moves and practicing the sport in the 14,600 square foot facility.