It’s official – Chad’s replaces Sambo’s after 63 years in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - For the second time in 63 years, a landmark restaurant in Santa Barbara has changed its name - and it's happened in the last two months.

Sambo’s restaurant is now Chad's.

The sign was changed Tuesday night at 216 West Cabrillo Boulevard, where the restaurant opened in June of 1957 as the beginning of the Sambo's nationwide change. The name came from owners Sam Battistone Sr. and Newell Bohnett who combined letters from their names.

Current owner Chad Stevens is the grandson of Bohnett.

Jeff Clarke with Image Graphics created the new oval letters that are similar to the Sambo's retro font, and the original sign base remains.

Chad's restaurant on Chapala St. for 16 years closed in 2008.

It was a popular dinner spot in an old Victorian that also had a go-to happy hour scene on Friday nights for local hipsters over a wide demographic.

The rolling name change occurred as the country was going through racial issue struggles that escalated in May. An African-American Rashelle Monet requested the Sambo's name be changed.

The temporary name installed a few weeks ago has been the peace symbol in the front followed by & LOVE. It was installed and received with a mostly warm reception. The opposition favored the history of Sambo's in Santa Barbara and also some did not agree with the process.

Monet, who works in a financial company locally, has since dined at the restaurant, met with Stevens, hugged and the interaction has been peaceful.

Chad says he has wanted to call the site Chad's at the beach, or Chad's Cafe for years but kept the Sambo's name for family reasons.

The story of Sambo involves an Indian boy, in the book Little Black Sambo. It has been interpreted by many as offensive to blacks.

Across the country over the years, Sambo's failed for different reasons including financial losses.

Moving forward, the new website will be Chadscafe.com. The menu will resemble the one now but there will be additions including a broader range of family restaurant menu items.

The inside pictures of the Sambo's story will be replaced by vintage pictures of Cabrillo Blvd.The location is ideal with waterfront views between Stearns Wharf and the harbor.

With the new expansion options, Chad's has outside dining on the sidewalk and into the street with a parklet. That includes new furniture and floral decorations.

