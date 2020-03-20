New list of take out food service launched by longtime restaurant guide site during current crisis

Money and Business

GOLETA, Calif. - With a phone full of messages John Dickson is putting together an ever-growing list of take out and to-go restaurants during the coronavirus Covid-19 disaster.



"I have been contacted by a tremendous number of restaurant owners all across the South Coast, Goleta to Carpinteria and out to the Santa Ynez Valley, basically asking me to let people know that they are still in business and while they don't offer dine-in service, they offer take out and in many cases delivered," said Dickson.



Sitting at a table inside the Los Agaves restaurant working on his laptop, he said many restaurants have discounts with their offers.

The call by Governor Gavin Newsom and local leaders to reduce public gathering, including restaurants has forced some to close. Others are trying to keep going with the take out offers.

He is posting them with a quick turn around on SantaBarbara.com.

"I woke up this morning with about 50 emails in my "in box"," said Dickson. He said "there are a lot of difficult messages from restaurant owners because this is their staple, this is their life blood, this is their business. I posting them as fast as I can."



The messages have been coming in at a time when customers might think these businesses are closed, but he says, of those that are set up for this new business plan, they are open. "They want people to know that," he said. "I am set up to handle that."



He says he had an assortment of responses including discount offers, special menus and specific hours.

The site is easy to navigate and also lists the most popular delivery services for restaurants and grocery stores.



Since he added this special tab of information he has had thousands of hits.

Dickson has a column in the Santa Barbara Independent as The Restaurant Guy and owns Santa Barbara.com.



He is widely known as the go-to person for restaurant openings, closings and specials. The site does not do reviews or judge a restaurant or its food with any rating service.