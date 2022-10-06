Skip to Content
today at 10:25 am
Published 10:24 am

Housing solutions and information will be presented in a weekend event for the public in Santa Barbara

Housing Day this Saturday in Santa Barbara will provide solutions to housing issues for many people looking for help.
John Palminteri
Housing Day this Saturday in Santa Barbara will provide solutions to housing issues for many people looking for help.


SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Housing Day in Santa Barbara will bring together 30 agencies to offer the public information and solutions to housing issues in the area.

It is the 5th year for the program.


It takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in De la Guerra Plaza.

The  free public event connects community members with local affordable housing non-profit agencies and service providers.

It also includes housing workshops, tenant and landlord resources, ADU resources, workforce housing information, music and entertainment, local food vendors and activities for kids and families. 

 30 community agencies and service providers will be on site including:

  • Santa Barbara Community Housing Corp.
  • Good Samaritan Shelters
  • Tri-Counties Regional Center
  • Independent Living Resource Center
  • Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara
  • Habitat For Humanity

Housing Santa Barbara Day is an important day in our community for working families to connect with affordable housing resources that are available,” said Jerry Morales, with the Housing Authority.  “This annual event will give the community a chance to collaborate with the city to voice their concerns, find affordable housing and spend a day of fun with their families.” 

October is National Housing America Month.

For more information go to:   Housing Santa Barbara Day

Author Profile Photo

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3. To learn more about John, click here.

