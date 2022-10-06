Housing solutions and information will be presented in a weekend event for the public in Santa Barbara



SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Housing Day in Santa Barbara will bring together 30 agencies to offer the public information and solutions to housing issues in the area.

It is the 5th year for the program.



It takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in De la Guerra Plaza.

The free public event connects community members with local affordable housing non-profit agencies and service providers.

It also includes housing workshops, tenant and landlord resources, ADU resources, workforce housing information, music and entertainment, local food vendors and activities for kids and families.

30 community agencies and service providers will be on site including:

Santa Barbara Community Housing Corp.

Good Samaritan Shelters

Tri-Counties Regional Center

Independent Living Resource Center

Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara

Habitat For Humanity

“Housing Santa Barbara Day is an important day in our community for working families to connect with affordable housing resources that are available,” said Jerry Morales, with the Housing Authority. “This annual event will give the community a chance to collaborate with the city to voice their concerns, find affordable housing and spend a day of fun with their families.”

October is National Housing America Month.

For more information go to: Housing Santa Barbara Day