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Holidays

POLL OF THE WEEK: Any Plans for Father’s Day?

MGN
By
New
today at 1:29 pm
Published 1:31 pm

The summer solstice is just around the corner and so is Father's Day! Your News Channel wants to know what your holiday plans are – are you celebrating nearby or getting out of town for the weekend? Let us know in the poll below.

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Article Topic Follows: Holidays

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