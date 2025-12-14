Skip to Content
Holidays

“Rudolph’s Rock N’ Roll Regatta” filled Channel Islands Harbor with Holiday Lights

Screenshot
Mike de Martino contributed
Screenshot
By
Published 5:16 pm

OXNARD, Calif. Boat owners and yacht clubs went all out for the 59th annual Parade of Lights on Saturday night in the Channel Islands Harbor.

The Pacific Corinthian Yacht Club may have stolen the show with a Merry Kissmas band on board a big red yacht.

The band played as they toured the harbor.

Electric boats, sailboats and the Scarlett Belle Paddle Wheel Boat took part.

For more information visit https://wwwchannelislandsharbor.org

Article Topic Follows: Holidays



Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

