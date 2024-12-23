A Crimson Holiday is open on Christmas Eve to help shoppers find gifts made by local artisans

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-For the 18th year in a row a local store features gifts made by local artisans.

The store called A Crimson Holiday makes it easy to find them.

This holiday season the store is located in La Cumbre Plaza across from Chico's.

It is filled with items made by dozens of locals.

The store even sells candles named after local places including The Rincon , State Street and Summerland.

A Crimson Holiday will be open until the end of the year and from 10 a.m. to. 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.