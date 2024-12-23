Skip to Content
Holidays

A Crimson Holiday is open on Christmas Eve to help shoppers find gifts made by local artisans

Hand made metal roses
Tracy Lehr / KEYT
By
Published 9:20 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-For the 18th year in a row a local store features gifts made by local artisans.  

The store called A Crimson Holiday makes it easy to find them.

This holiday season the store is located in La Cumbre Plaza across from Chico's.

It is filled with items made by dozens of locals.

The store even sells candles named after local places including The Rincon , State Street and Summerland.

A Crimson Holiday will be open until the end of the year and from 10 a.m. to. 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Article Topic Follows: Holidays

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content