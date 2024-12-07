Skip to Content
Holidays

Trees made of canned goods honor Taylor Swift and others at Ventura event

Tracy Lehr / KEYT
By
Published 7:49 pm

VENTURA, Calif.-People enjoyed a forest of trees made out of canned goods in Ventura during Food Share's 13th annual Can Tree Drive.

Trees built by Food Share supporters filled Figueroa Plaza near the San Buenaventura Mission.

Many people stopped to take pictures of a tree honoring Taylor Swift made by Girl Scout Troop 65606

Another tree made by the General Services Agency honored Princess Leia tree.

The 13th Can Tree Drive also served as decorations for a weekend wine walk and street fair in Ventura.

The giant tree closest to the mission was made of beans.

It is never too late to donate.

For more information visit https://www.foodshare.com

Article Topic Follows: Holidays

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content