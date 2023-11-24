Adam’s Angels volunteers serve up Thanksgiving meals and music

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Professionals musicians took time out from their own Thanksgivings to perform for the less fortunate at the Adam's Angels Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday.

Brian Mann, Jackson Gillies, Maitland Ward, Eddie Tuduri, Lois Mahalia, Miriam Dance, Henry Garrat, Randy Rico and many more took the stage at the Veterans Memorial Building in Santa Barbara on Thursday afternoon.

Father Larry also joined them.

It's an annual tradition to treat their guests to a concert after their turkey and pumpkin pie.

Joseph Souza shared video of the musicians playing for hundreds of diners.

Many of musicians have performed with Kenny Loggins over the years.

Loggins will be playing in the upcoming Unity Telethon in December.

For more information visit Adam's Angels on Facebook and Instagrams and the Unity Shoppe at https://unityshoppe.org