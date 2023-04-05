Chocolate chemist makes Easter treats

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Some Easter shoppers are getting their treats from a local chocolate chemist.

The owner of Twenty-Four Blackbirds Chocolates has the periodic table hanging in his Santa Barbara shop.

It's one of Mike Orlando's mementos from his days as a chemist at UCSB's Marine Science Institute.

Orlando's love of making chocolate become his full time career more than a decade ago.

Holidays including Easter are good for business.

"What we make right behind us is all hand made chocolate shelled truffles, all hand-painted, " said Orlando, "Over Easter we made bunnies, pastel eggs, and little mini bunnies."

The shop located on the 428 E. Haley St. has tours like Ghirardelli that shows visitors how its made.

The shop also have wine and chocolate pairings to taste.

Orlando said Twenty-Four Blackbirds Chocolates is named after a line in the 'Sing a Song of Sixpence' nursery rhyme.

The chocolate will be selling lots of Easter treats this week before gearing up for Mother's day.

For more information visit twentyfourblackbirds.com