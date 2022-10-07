‘Operation Santa’ brings toys to kids in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Gift gathering has begun for children and families in need in San Luis Obispo County. 'Operation Santa' is getting off the ground and there are opportunities for individuals and businesses to help out.

Margaret "Marge" Castle with the San Luis Obispo County Department of Behavioral Services appeared on NewsChannel 3-12 to discuss the program and how people can help. Castle says Lego's, bikes, helmets, skateboards, scooters, gift cards, and clothing are some of the most needed items. Gifts should be unwrapped.

Drop off sites can be found here. More information is available by calling (805) 788-2578 or sending an email to Marge Castle at mrcastle@co.slo.ca.us.