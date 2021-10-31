Howl-O-Ween contest brings pet lovers together for Halloween fun in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. - Dozens of dogs competed in the Howl-O-Ween 2021 costume contest in the Ventura Harbor Village on Halloween Eve.

Four-legged participants received doggie bags full of pup prizes from the Ventura Pet Barn, Coastal Cone and Top This Chocolate.

Five grand prize winners won gift certificates from restaurants in the harbor including Margarita Villa, Le Petit Cafe, The Greek, Andria's Seafood, Brophy Bros. and the Sugar Lab Bake Shop.

Alyssa Clark credits her friend Meg with helping "Tootsie's Beelicious Honey" win Best in Show.

"My best friend she is the creative one, she was like lets do something with the baby and the dog and she thought of it and made it happen," said Clark.

The Ventura Harbor has Halloween fun going on all weekend.