SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) Crews changed the marquee at the Arlington Theatre in the rain late Tuesday night.

It now reads; "SBIFF Montecito Award Stellan Skarsgard."

The star of "Sentimental Values" is scheduled to walk the red carpet on Wednesday between 7 and 8 p.m.

He is nominated for a supporting actor Academy Award for his role in the Norwegian family drama that also stars Elle Fanning as a movie star.

On Tuesday night the director of "Sentemental Value" Joachim Trier, who is nominated for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay, received one of the Outstanding Directors Awards from the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Actor Inga Ibsdotter, who earned a Best Supporting Actress nomination for the film, was also in town on on Super Bowl Sunday to receive a Virtuosos Award at the festival.

Your News Channel will have more on Skarsgård and SBIFF on the news Wednesday night.

