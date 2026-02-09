Skip to Content
SBIFF to Honor Outstanding Directors

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) The 41st Santa Barbara International Film Festival isn't just focused on the people in front of the camera, on Tuesday night the festival will honor Ryan Coogler who directed Sinners, Josh Safdie who directed Marty Supreme, Joachim Trier who directed Sentimental Value, and Chloé Zhao who directed Hamnet.

They have all been invited to the Arlington Theatre to be honored as the 2026 Outstanding Directors of the Year.

Some of the actors in their films have already been honored during the festival or will be later this week.

And their films are getting special screenings to allow fans to see them for the first time or again.

Your News Channel will have more on their red carpet arrivals on Tuesday night.

For more information visit https://sbiff.org

