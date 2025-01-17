The Santa Barbara International Film Festival celebrates 40 years

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara International Film Festival hits a milestone this year, as it turns 40.

Executive Director Roger Durling revealed the poster with artist Mary Heebner in the Sullivan and Goss Art Gallery Friday morning.

Durling said there will be, "32 world premieres, 74 US premieres, 60 countries from across the world are represented at the festival. And this is the great fact that we're extremely proud of. 52% of the films are directed by women."

The 2025 Santa Barbara International Film Festival Poster

The festival runs from February 4th through the 15th. It's one day more than last year.

It will also take on a unifying role with the public and the industry after the tragic fires in the Los Angeles area.

Durling said, "to me, film has always been a language, and it's a language that brings everybody together." He said all the related events, discussions, seminars and after parties will show the world has far more in common than we have differences. That's what I love about bringing all these different filmmakers from different countries and have audiences are exposed to that."

"One of the new additions to the film festival is the new film center in the 900 block of State Street. With hundreds of people coming and going throughout every day of the festival it is going to recharge the economic vitality of downtown."

Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse said, "it's just nothing but positive, hotels are full, restaurants are busy, the locals are coming downtown which is something that sometimes we miss. So this is just an incredible attraction."

Some of the businesses are already planning specials for the thousands of people that will be coming to the films. It's a cross section between local residents and film fans from out of the area.

Durling said, "last year we had about 60% people from out of town. We had 40% local. That's a pretty good number."

The Arlington Theatre will still be the centerpiece of the biggest honors. Many will be Oscar nominees, movie legends and directors and producers who bring the industry's best work all together.

They will arrive to a thrilled fan base and red carpet interviews at the iconic location.

The Marjorie Luke Theatre will be used this year for the Apple Box family friendly films.

The poster art will be in business windows on the South Coast and for sale as part of the memorabilia for the 40th year.

Heebner said it has "pink joyous rosy hue of dawn and I wanted it to be a female figure to celebrate women in the film industry, but also the sense of renewal and life and breath and air which the bird woman represents."

The original poster design is at the Sullivan and Goss Art gallery in downtown Santa Barbara.

More details can be found at: Santa Barbara International Film Festival