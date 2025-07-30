Skip to Content
WATCH: La Fiesta Pequeña at Old Mission Santa Barbara

By
today at 5:23 pm
Published 5:00 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The start of Old Spanish Days 2025 officially kicks off tonight with Fiesta Pequeña!

Hosted from 8:00pm - 10:00pm, the "Little Fiesta" will mark the official opening of Old Spanish Days with traditional dances and songs from Californios Spirit. All are welcome to attend.

News Channel's Beth Farnsworth, CJ Ward, and Ivania Montes will be LIVE from the "Queen of the Missions" starting at 8pm.

News Channel reporter and anchor Tracy Lehr will have more coverage on tonights festivities later on today.

