Sisters Henrietta Fore and Marta Babson selected as 2025 Fiesta Grand Marshals

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Former Spirit of Fiesta Marta Holsman Babson, along with her sister, Henrietta Holsman Fore, will serve as this year's Fiesta Grand Marshals in the 2025 El Desfile Histórico.

Old Spanish Days announced today that Holsman Babson will return to the center stage of Fiesta, having served previously as the 1965 Spirit of Fiesta.

In her youth, Marta Babson studied ballet and Spanish dance. In an interview with the Santa Barbara Historical Museum, Holsman Babson recalls the 1965 grand parade.

"That's very distinct memory. I loved my dress, which my mother had made. It was white with red lace. And I had red Spanish dancing shoes on, and red roses in my hair. And it was just a day I will never forget."

“Their love of Fiesta comes through in so many ways – not only through their generous sponsorship, but also in their attendence at parties and their participation in the Historical Parade,” said 2025 El Presidente Fritz Olenberger.

Both sisters grew up in Montecito, and have played a part in Fiesta for decades. The sisters helped create a float for last year's parade featuring their grandfather's antique car covered in roses.

Henrietta Fore has been a recognized leader in business, corporate boards, the United States Government, the United Nations and non-profit organizations. During her career, she served as the 37th Director of the U.S. Mint, as the Under Secretary of State for Management, and as the 7th Executive Director of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

"We were best friends growing up, and then as we went to school and our formative years, we didn't necessarily live in the same area geographically, but we were always connected. In so many ways, but I think a big part of it was our childhood growing up here in Santa Barbara – made a very strong impact," Holsman Babson said about her sister.

Both of this year’s parade Grand Marshals will be joining El Presidente Olenberger at the upcoming Old Spanish Days La Primavera celebration set for Saturday, May 17 at the Carriage Museum.