Fiesta’s 1976 El Presidente Rudy Castillo Passes Away

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A final Olé sends off Old Spanish Day's oldest El Presidente.

Old Spanish Days announced Monday afternoon the passing of former El Presidente, Rudy Castillo. Castillo served as El Presidente in 1976, and continued to play an active part in the community and Fiesta. He served on the board of directors, and was named Parade Grand Marshall for the 100th year anniversary of Fiesta.

1976 El Presidente Rudy Castillo

Castillo was the first El Presidente that had a hand in designing the annual Fiesta poster, he gathered the four members of his executive committee, and each one contributed an idea toward the 1976 Fiesta poster. A tradition that has lived on since then.

"I got to know Rudy pretty well over the past year," said 2025 Old Spanish Days El Presidente Fritz Olenberger. "I visited him in the hospital and we spoke at length about the upcoming Fiesta. He was quite alert and charming throughout it all. We will miss him dearly."

The former El Presidente said at last year's celebration that he always felt Old Spanish Days was "the best. I think it is the best thing that could happen to Santa Barbara."

Services for Rudy Castillo will be announced by his family.