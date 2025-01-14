2025 Old Spanish Days Leadership Team Announced

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Last October, Fritz Olenberger was announced as the new El Presidente for Old Spanish Days. His leadership team for Santa Barbara's 2025 Fiesta has now been revealed.

The committee includes a cross section of community volunteers, with experience in fields including fundraising, administration, and community relations.

Old Spanish Days has two vice presidents - El Primer and El Segundo - Colin Hayward will act as this year's Primer, and Tony Miller as El Segundo. The two will work together to have this year's Fiesta run smoothly and fundraise respectively.

This year's La Secreteria - Casie Killgore - will also be doubling as Division Chief of Pageantry. She'll be overseeing the Fiesta Parade, El Desfile Histórico.

The Division Chief of Celebrations, Christopher Gusman, will oversee events including La Primavera, Fiesta Ranchero, Dignitarios, and La Recepción del Presidente. Part of those celebrations is the traditional dances and entertainment of Spanish culture, which will be organized by Division Chief of Dance and Entertainment, Melissa Robledo Pulido.

The mercados are another essential part of Fiesta, they run for the four days of Fiesta week and will be run by Division Chief of Marketplaces/Mercados, Sean Malis. They offer free dancing, live bands, food and beverages to benefit local non-profit organizations.

This year's Division Chief of External Relations and History, David Bolton, is a past Old Spanish Days El Presidente who has years of experience studying California history and Spanish culture.

“With a dynamic and experienced leadership team, we are enthusiastic as we prepare for Fiesta 2025,” said 2025 El Presidente Fritz Olenberger. “Fiesta unites our community with public events for all ages, showcases performing artists on beloved stages, and provides critical fundraising opportunities for local charities and service organizations.”

Fiesta 2025 will run from July 30th - August 3rd. Find more information here.