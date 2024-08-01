Night number two of Fiesta presents: DIGS! (Celebración de los Dignatarios) at the Santa Barbara Zoo

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Amongst the array of activities that come with the second day of this historic Fiesta, tonight’s stage will be the dance floor at DIGS! (Celebración de los Dignatarios) at the Santa Barbara Zoo.

Community members and visitors will be bringing their dancing shoes to the sold out event at the Zoo from 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. Thursday night.

Live music and food vendors are filling the Zoo hill top in anticipation of an expected 2,000 attendees.

This event originated as a celebration to honor city officials and the officials of Old Spanish Days, and continued as a tradition that’s opened up to the whole community.

Tune in to Your News Channel live at 5 and 6 for updates on the night.