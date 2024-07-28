La Reception Del Presidente kicks off Fiesta week

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-La Recepíon Del Presidente included live music.

People got into the fiesta spirit by dancing the night away to the band Element.

The Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort is a platinum sponsor and hosted the reception for the first time.

The evening included an elegant dinner, a live auction, entertainment, plus plenty of socializing.

Brian Schawbecher is El Presidente 2024.

"We are celebrating all our past Presidente's and there is a spirit of volunteerism and we are celebrating the presidents because they embody that spirit of sacrifice and volunteerism to being this celebration to our community in our 100th anniversary," said Schwabecher.

He is looking forward to it all.

"The entire week every event is going to be so fun, it is going to be a celebration,a once in a lifetime opportunity bringing the community together in unity.," said Schawbecher, "We just don't have enough excuses to do that anymore, so to bring it this year on our 100th anniversary is pretty special."

Guests had a chance to take fiesta photos and pose for group photos with friends.

They also had bid on items that benefit Old Spanish Days.

You will find a link information at https://www.sbfiesta.org