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i Madonnari artists being their masterpieces

Artist use pastels to make masterpieces at i Madonnari
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today at 8:47 pm
Published 8:15 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) The 40th i Madonnari Italian Street Painting Festival got underway on Saturday,

Artists began their work on sponsored squares in front of the old mission Santa Barbara.

There is plenty of room to watch them work.

Terri Tabor, who was one of last year's featured artist worked with her grandson by her side.

This year's featured artist is Marlon Yanes.

Yanes masterpiece is coming to life in front of the Mission steps

There is also Super Square this year featuring multiple artists including Ann Hefferman

"We are doing recreating William Morris tapestry, so it is very collaborative, we are all consulting," said Hefferman, " the goal today is getting all the animals done."

Logan Vogt of Ojai enjoyed seeing the creative process.

"It is beautiful, I mean they are very talented artists, I used to come here 15 years ago and it is still just as amazing as I remembered it," said Vogt.

Parents can also buy squares and pastels for  their budding artists/.

The festival also included live music and food booths.

The money goes to the Children's Creative Project that is known for bringing art classes and supplies and the performing arts to schools countywide

i Madonnari runs through Memorial Day.

For more information visit https:/ccp.sbceo.org/i-madonnari/welcome

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Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

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