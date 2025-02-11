Santa Maria Elks begin countdown to 82nd Annual Rodeo with official kickoff of ‘rodeo season’

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The countdown to the 82nd Annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade is now officially underway with the start of "rodeo season."

Santa Maria Elks Recreation, the arm of Santa Maria Elks Lodge 1538 that heads up the planning and organization of Santa Maria's showcase event, has kicked off this year's "rodeo season," the period of time where a number of rodeo-relateed events and announcements take place leading up to the start of action.

This year's rodeo is set to take place at the Santa Maria Elks Event Center from May 29-June 1, with the parade scheduled for Saturday, May 31.

The first major announcement released by Elks Recreation this year is the revealing of the organizations that will sponsor a Queen Candidate in the Rodeo's iconic Queen Contest.

This year, four organizations are participating, including Children's Resource and Referral, Kiwanis Club of Guadalupe, (Santa Maria) Saints Football Boosters and St. Joseph High School.

With the countdown to the start of the rodeo at 108 days, Elks Recreation is seeking young applicants who would like to take part in two of the rodeo's most popular positions, Miss Mini Rodeo and Jr. Barrelman.

Miss Mini Rodeo serves as an official ambassador to the event during the entire run of the rodeo and must be between the ages of 7-to-10-years old by Dec. 31, 2025.

The Jr. Barrelman will have the opportunity to experience the rodeo up-close-and-personal, working inside the arena to entertain the crowd during the mutton bustin' competition.

The Jr. Barrelman must be between the ages of 7-to-10-years old by Dec. 31, 2025.

Both positions will each receive a Resistol cowboy hat and silver belt buckle.

The deadline to apply for Miss Mini Rodeo and Jr. Barrelman is Monday, March 10, 2025.

For more information, email elksrodeo@elksrec, call (805) 925-4125 or click here for the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade official website.

