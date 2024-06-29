X Games excitement and sports fill Ventura County Fairgrounds

VENTURA, Calif. – Extreme excitement and extreme sports are filling the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

Some of the best BMX, Moto and Skate athletes in the world are going for it.

They include Nyjah Huston, Arisa Trew, Reese Nelson, Ryan Williams, Kevin Peraza, Hannah Roberts, Colby Raha, Axell Hodges, and Jackson Strong.

The Vice President of X Games Fan Experience and Hospitality, Valerie Ryan, said some of them are X Games and Olympic champions.

"Of course we have the world's best action sports superstars on our competition going for gold this year," said Ryan.

Ryan also mentioned several improvements from last year's event compared to this summer's festivities.

"We have twice the amount of space, better concessions, music, which has now been incorporated into every GA ticket, more interactive stuff going on. We have professional demos going on, Rowdy the skateboarding dog, all these partners anxious to see all of our fans come out."

Next year, there may be wakeskate added to the competition.

"It is the first time it has ever happened at X Games, " said Vive Organic Ambassador and sponsor Carly Lafontaine, "Wakeskating is an alternative to skateboarding but they ride on the water and they do tricks."

The X Games are great for locals and tourists, alike, who can take advantage of discounts and shuttles all around town.

Scott Christopher lives nearby.

"I got a picture of a motorcycle 50 feet in the air on the Moto X with my apartment in the background on the hillside, so cool," said Christopher.

Little kids may have the best seats on their parents' shoulders.

"I grew up doing a little bit of everything so bicycles, skateboarding dirt bikes," said Jacob Bray of Victorville. "It is how I raise my kids too they are going to do all of this."

There is also live music every afternoon and evening on the main stage.

Kaskade is the headliner on Saturday night.

There is more fun to come on Sunday.

For ticket information, visit the X Games website.